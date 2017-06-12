All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Cost Of Cape Disasters To Exceed Billions

    Insurance companies say insurance premiums in the southern Cape are also expected to rise.

    12/06/2017 06:21 SAST | Updated 10 hours ago
    Rodger Bosch/AFP/Getty Images

    The cost of the fires and storms in the Western Cape over the last week could cost between R3 billion and R4 billion, Business Day reported on Monday.

    Insurers say the total cost to the industry could exceed previous disasters, leading to higher insurance premiums in the affected areas.

    On Sunday, The Herald reported that calmer weather had brought some relief to fire fighters at Van Stadens Gorge and Rocklands.

    A municipal spokesperson, Mthubanzi Mniki told The Herald:

    "Teams on site hope that the weather will not change. They are now able to access difficult areas to completely stop the fire. Fire fighters at Woodridge College would also like to confirm that not all the school buildings have burnt to the ground as it was reported in some platforms. Under difficult conditions the team on site at Woodridge managed to save some of the buildings at the school."

    According to Business Day, the death toll from the storms and fires along the Southern coast has reached 12, while between 3000 and 4000 people have been displaced in and around Knysna.

    Storms in the Western Cape have now calmed, a spokesperson for the Western Cape provincial government told Business Day. In the province, 135 schools and 1000 informal dwellings were reportedly damaged.

    Hennie Nortje, head of claims at Old Mutual Insure told Business Day that insurance premiums would probably rise in the southern Cape where the risk of flooding was now higher.

    The company had already receive claims worth millions, with initial estimates reaching over R400 million, he said.

    By Friday, Hollard had received more than R260 million's worth of claims from the Western Cape storms and floods.

    In Pictures: Knysna Engulfed In Flames

    MORE: Capestorm Hollard Knysna Knysnafire News Old Mutual Insure