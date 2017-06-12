Gupta Family Visitors: Ministers, MECs And Secretaries

President Jacob Zuma's former secretary visited the Guptas at Saxonwold, the Gupta emails show. The emails reveal that the Guptas entertained a stream of high rollers, politicians both national and provincial, according to The Times on Monday.

The emails reportedly reveal exactly who visited the Saxonwold mansion and when, going back to 2012.

According to The Times, Zuma's former private secretary, Delsey Sithole sent a request for a Jacob Zuma Foundation dinner to the chief executive of Gupta-owned company Sahara, Ashu Chawla, in October 2012. She also sent her son's CV to Tony Gupta, asking him to give him an internship at his company.

Sithole told The Times: ''I was no longer private secretary to the president in 2013. This was a request in good faith to a contact. It was not linked to any favours or expectations on his side."

The emails also reportedly show that former government spokesman Jimmy Manyi visited Saxonwold. He told The Times that he was no longer a member of government and what he did with his time "is none of your business".

The premiers of the Free State and the North West, Ace Magashule and Supra Mahumapelo both visited the Guptas, too. A spokesman for the North West government did not deny the visit but did not say what it was about.

Several Free State MECs also visited the family.

The Free State provincial government said:

"The Free State premier has noted the so-called e-mail communications circulating. The relevant authorities, including the Hawks, have embarked on investigations intended to test the validity and authenticity of such e-mails.

"Until such investigations are concluded, the premier and the Free State provincial government shall not respond to enquiries."

Oped Bapela, former deputy minister in the presidency and current deputy minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, also did not deny meeting the Guptas and told The Times he had been a friend of the family since 2001.

"We are still friends to this day," he reportedly said.