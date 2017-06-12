Here Are 5 Of The Must See Celeb Looks From The Weekend's Le Kap Lifestyle Fair

The first ever Joburg edition of the Le Kap Lifestyle Fair got underway on Saturday.
Celebrities and invited guests braved the cold weather for the social affair which took place at the luxurious Steyn City.
The event featured an equestrian showjumping parade and a fashion show by some of South Africa's leading designers.
Collections from Quiteria and George, Gert-Johan Coetzee, Warrick Gautier, and Jacques LaGrange were on the runway.
True to form, South African media personalities were dressed to the nines for the event, which for the last three years was held in Cape Town.
Here are some of the best looks from the celebs:
1. Host, radio and TV personality, Bonang Matheba:
2. Actress and radio host, Thembi Seete:
3. Media personality, Mbali Nkosi:
4. Pearl Thusi and Da Les:
5. Sophie Ndaba:
6. Radio and TV presenter, Lerato Kganyago: