    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Here Are 5 Of The Must See Celeb Looks From The Weekend's Le Kap Lifestyle Fair

    Despite the event's poor attendance, celebs dressed up and showed up.

    12/06/2017 14:59 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Getty

    The first ever Joburg edition of the Le Kap Lifestyle Fair got underway on Saturday.

    Celebrities and invited guests braved the cold weather for the social affair which took place at the luxurious Steyn City.

    The event featured an equestrian showjumping parade and a fashion show by some of South Africa's leading designers.

    Collections from Quiteria and George, Gert-Johan Coetzee, Warrick Gautier, and Jacques LaGrange were on the runway.

    True to form, South African media personalities were dressed to the nines for the event, which for the last three years was held in Cape Town.

    Here are some of the best looks from the celebs:

    1. Host, radio and TV personality, Bonang Matheba:

    .....Dress by @gertjohancoetzee.... #LeKapLifestyleFair #host #NoIAmNotCold 😂💁🏼😛👑🐝

    A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

    2. Actress and radio host, Thembi Seete:

    3. Media personality, Mbali Nkosi:

    C H I C 📸: @stillsbytom 👗: @blue_chic_sa #LeKapLifestylefair #mableeoutfits

    A post shared by Mbali Nkosi (@mbali_nks) on

    4. Pearl Thusi and Da Les:

    @pearthusi and I look like we came together and @shillymingz is carrying our bags 😂 #LeKapLifestylefair

    A post shared by Da L.E.S (@2freshles) on

    5. Sophie Ndaba:

    6. Radio and TV presenter, Lerato Kganyago:

    Dressed by @quiteria_george #lekaplifestylefair

    A post shared by Leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) on

