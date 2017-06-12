All Sections
    Hlaudi Motsoeneng Has Finally Been Sacked By The SABC

    The controversial Motsoeneng was given the boot by the public broadcaster.

    12/06/2017 16:32 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Gallo Images
    Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

    Hlaudi Motsoeneng has been dismissed by the SABC after he was found guilty in an internal disciplinary hearing.

    He was found guilty of bringing the SABC into disrepute and causing irreparable damage to his employer.

    The board agreed and this has been communicated to Motsoeneng.

    Motsoeneng face charges of bringing the SABC into disrepute and causing irreparable damage to his employer.

    The charges related to his four-hour long press briefing on April 19, where he defended his "90% local" policy.

    Read: We Wonder How Motsoeneng Will Talk His Way Out Of This One

    He also criticised the parliamentary ad-hoc committee charged with looking at the former board and interim board member Krish Naidoo.

    Read: Hlaudi Motsoeneng: I Won't Run For President As It's Time For A Woman

