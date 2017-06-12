Piers Morgan Tried To Troll Amber Rose For Posting A Nude So People Trolled Him Too

If you haven't seen the nude Amber Rose posted this weekend, where have you been?

The author and talk show host posted the racy picture on Instagram this past weekend. In it, she's sitting on a staircase with shades on, a black bikini top and a coat with no bottoms -- just her grown woman vulva with neatly trimmed, topiary-esque pubic hair.

Apparently, Piers Morgan took exception to what Rose posted because he took to Twitter to ask if this was what the suffragete movement's Emmeline Pankhurst fought for.

THIS is what Emmeline Pankhurst fought so hard for? Jeez. https://t.co/3889kTGozZ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017

Morgan tried to argue that men who posted their naked bodies would suffer for it.

If famous men started posting naked photos to social media claiming it was to 'promote male empowerment', they'd be jailed. June 11, 2017

Jailed? How about drooled over? We've all seen men like Usher, Justin Bieber, Taye Diggs and Darren Cris in all their glory and really -- no one was offended. These men may not have posted their nudes for empowerment purposes but they certainly did not end up in jail. Honestly Piers, the drama.

Morgan then posted this picture of himself naked in a Burger King advert he did a few years ago.

I am re-posting this in the name of male empowerment. 💪💪

cc @DaRealAmberRose pic.twitter.com/lYzyUpo0dJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017

Of course, Muva (Amber Rose's popular social media name), pointed out that Morgan got paid to strip down and yet he had the nerve to come after her for posting her body of her own accord.

So you got naked for a Burger King check and ur giving me a hard time? Foh 😂😆😩 https://t.co/0RSK2OEN5S — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

People defended Muva and basically called for Morgan to try another trick.

Men are empowered enough. Make better use of your internet time and figure out how to be a good husband or something. — Jourdain N. Searles (@riotglasses) June 11, 2017

I think Burt did it better. pic.twitter.com/Y4RBVhfqhk — {Whore}tography (@Whoretographer) June 11, 2017

why? Do you feel less empowered? Impossible to compare; women have more to deal with that men. #truth 💪🏾#getoffthestage — Jassin ™ (@jayindahhouse) June 11, 2017

Amber Rose's annual SlutWalk is meant to be all about empowering women through various means. One of these is ensuring that women's bodies and sexual freedom is no longer policed through challenging derogatory labels, sexual violence, victim blaming and gender inequality. If Morgan doesn't see this as feminism, we don't actually care. It's not about him.

Raise your freak flag high Amber, we're all about you!