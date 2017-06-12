SA Twitter Has Been Trolling Bell Pottinger And It's Amazing

Twitter won't let Bell Pottinger, of Gupta-owned Oakbay fame, get away with even a simple tweet these days.
The leading global financial public relations company with several big names as its clients, ended its contract with the mining company in April after becoming what it said was "the target of a politically driven smear campaign in South Africa over the last few months, with a number of totally false and damaging accusations levelled at it".
Read: Did Bell Pottinger Help Get Rid Of Pravin Gordhan?
The termination of the contract followed claims in the South African press that Bell Pottinger was stoking racial tensions in made-up media campaigns to support President Jacob Zuma and the Guptas.
Read: Ferial Haffajee: The Gupta Fake News Factory And Me
And South Africans have long memories, and now Bell Pottinger will have no excuse remembering either.
Alastair McAlpine
The fact that @BellPottinger can't tweet anything without a barrage of comments from furious South Africans make me weirdly proud...
Charl du Plessis
Went over Bell Pottinger's tweets for the last month. There was just one tweet in which they weren't being given grief over SA. One ☝️
Bhut'Khawenze Kaloku
Mcebisi Jonas just ridiculed the term "White Monopoly Capital " & said it's "a Bell Pottinger invention, no originality "... I'm sick— Bhut'Khawenze Kaloku (@Sundiata_X) June 9, 2017
Charl du Plessis
Did Bell Pottinger think they would just wash their hands of SA and that would be that? 😂 pic.twitter.com/bYdFHxIXDC— Charl du Plessis (@CharlduPlessc) June 11, 2017
Duncan McLeod
The trolling of @BellPottinger by South Africans in response to just about everything they tweet is just too funny (and well deserved)— Duncan McLeod (@mcleodd) June 11, 2017
Zee
I like it. South Africans trolling @BellPottinger hard 😎 pic.twitter.com/3dOkcg1dp3— Zee (@dose_of_zee) June 12, 2017