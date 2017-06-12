SA Twitter Has Been Trolling Bell Pottinger And It's Amazing

Twitter won't let Bell Pottinger, of Gupta-owned Oakbay fame, get away with even a simple tweet these days.

The leading global financial public relations company with several big names as its clients, ended its contract with the mining company in April after becoming what it said was "the target of a politically driven smear campaign in South Africa over the last few months, with a number of totally false and damaging accusations levelled at it".

The termination of the contract followed claims in the South African press that Bell Pottinger was stoking racial tensions in made-up media campaigns to support President Jacob Zuma and the Guptas.

And South Africans have long memories, and now Bell Pottinger will have no excuse remembering either.