The Proteas Are Suffering From A Bad Case Of Bafana Bafana Syndrome

Analysis

South African cricket simply cannot handle the pressure in the big games. Following their perennial exit from another international, this time the ICC Champions Trophy at the hands of India, questions of big match temperament and a lack of winning mentality has hindered the credibility of the Proteas on the global cricket tournaments.

Here is a summary of their dismal record.

England & Wales 2017

The Proteas had high expectations following their number 1 ODI ranking coming into this tournament, the squad also boasted number 1 ranked batsman & bowler AB De Villiers & Kagiso Rabada as potential arsenal to drive them through. However, the Proteas only managed 1 win out of 3 in the whole competition as they lost to Pakistan and fell short in the final group game against India with a score of 191/10 at The Oval.

Proteas record at ICC Champions cup 2017:

Game 1: 299/6 (50)

South Africa won by 96 runs against Sri Lanka

Game 2: 219/8 (50)

Pakistan won by 19 runs (D/L Method)

Game 3: 191/10

India won by 8 wickets

Where do the Proteas stand?

The number 1 ranked ODI nation continue to be haunted by this bad omen which has starved the Proteas of wining an ODI tournament (One Day International) dating back to 1998. A 19 year drought! South Africa last won an international tournament in 1998; ironically it was the ICC champions Cup. Following the disappointing showing in the ICC Champions Cup, the Proteas need to put behind their defeat and start building and focusing on the 2019 ICC World Cup.

With the 2019 Cricket World Cup looming, the Proteas need to put their failures behind them and develop a winning DNA that stems down from development level. The proteas also need to evaluate the technical team and bring in personnel who know a thing or two about winning on a global stage. South African cricket is at a stage where there is an influx of upcoming talent and being able to brew them with the experienced campaigners.

The rise of Quinton De Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Temba Bavuma brings hope to the future of SA Cricket. The Proteas ultimately need to step up and start producing in the international level. With fellow compatriots the Springboks & Bafana Bafana wining their respective games, the Proteas loss was the only blimp in what was a successful sporting weekend for South Africa. The team are aware of their worth and will need to restore national pride ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

