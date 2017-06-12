These Are The 3 Reasons We Would Listen To AKA's SupaMega Show on Touch HD

Come June 19, rapper AKA will debut his new show, "The Super Mega Show" on Touch HD.

Real name Kiernan Forbes, AKA was recently announced as the latest edition to the Touch HD family.

The new venture promises to be more than just a show, but an innovative programme that will blow people away.

Manager Martin Vilakazi told the Sunday Sun that the station was working with Forbes because they hold him in high regard.

Here is why we would love to hear AKA on the other side of the mic:

1. He's outspoken

The thing about Forbes is that he is not afraid to speak his mind. Judging by his "clap backs" on Twitter, it would definitely be refreshing to hear more from him.

We curiously wait to hear which AKA we will be getting. Will he be the same Super Mega who's quick to put people in their place or a calm radio professional? Guess we will have to wait and see.

2. His relationship with QueenB

So, one of the things we know and love about Forbes is that nobody can touch his "bae from Mafikeng" as he refers to his girlfriend and media personality Bonang Matheba. It would be interesting to see if QueenB features in his "innovative partnership" with Touch HD.

3. This is his first radio gig

That alone is reason enough for us to want to hear him. Also, the fact we have been promised more than a show, but a partnership that will blow us away. We are so waiting to hear more.

Touch HD is an online radio station, a brainchild of former Metro FM DJ, Thabo "Tbo Touch" Molefe.