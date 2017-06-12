This Video Of Lupita Nyong'o Dancing To 'Koze Kuse' Is Peak Black Girl Magic

Lupita Nyong'o is beloved for her Oscar-caliber acting skills and her gorgeous red carpet fashion, but the Kenyan beauty also has some amazing dance skills.

On Sunday, Nyong'o posted a video of herself doing an entire dance routine with hair stylist and friend Vernon Francis to the South African hit "Koze Kuse."

"What are friends for, if not to get you dancing for no reason at all!" The actress captioned the video, which had over 570,000 views as of Tuesday.

This isn't the first time Nyong'o has shown off her impressive dance moves. Last year, she slayed a performance of Salt-N-Pepa's "What A Man" on "Lipsync Battle."

Get it, girl.

Watch the video below: