Best Of HuffPost SA On 13 June: 9 Stories You Should Catch

1. Helen Zille finally fell on her sword, apologising for her tweets praising some aspects of colonialism. In a deal with DA leader Mmusi Maimane, she was removed from all decision-making structures but remains Western Cape premier. Read here.

2. The ANC said the deal with Zille was an "unadulterated defence of white supremacy". Spokesperson Zizi Kodwa continued: "Maimane is a caretaker leader, propped to make the party seem palatable to the black majority while nursing interests of the real leaders and guardians of the DA." Read here.

3. Controversial Eskom chairperson Ben Ngubane resigned after being named in the Gupta emails for allegedly having uncomfortably close links with the family. But it's not the first controversy involving Ngubane -- here are 5 allegations that haunt his career. Read here.

4. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba attempted to defend his decision to make an exception to the rules and grant the Guptas citizenship when he was in home affairs, going against an earlier refusal. "We have no doubt that the whole process has been handled by the book," said Gigaba. Read here.

5. Speaking exclusively to HuffPost SA, former finance minister Pravin Gordhan gave advice to his predecessor Gigaba and what needs to happen to turn around the dire state of the economy. "We seem to be dominated by short term issues and others which have risen from state capture reports," said Gordhan. Read here.

6. Neighbours paid tribute to actor, 'Gunman' Jabu Christopher Kubheka, who is believed to have killed himself on Monday. "How can someone just die like that?" asked one woman. Read here.

7. The Proteas seem to be suffering from a bad case of Bafana Bafana syndrome. They haven't won a one day International since 1998. Read here.

8. Did you know what Sasha Obama's real name is? Neither did Twitter and when it found out it went crazy. Read here.

9. It's time to stop your worrying habit and take control. Here's how. Read here.