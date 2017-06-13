Zille Finally Apologises For Her Colonialism Tweets, Steps Down From Decision-Making Structures

The question brewing for the past few weeks reached a conclusion after Helen Zille vacated her position in decision making structures of the Democratic Alliance. She will however still be the premier of the Western Cape. She also apologised "unreservedly" for the offence caused by her tweets in reference to colonialism.

A deal was struck between DA leader Mmusi Maimane and Zille, Maimane's predecessor and premier of the Western Cape. The former leader was charged for bringing the party into disrepute after a series of tweets in which she referred to colonialism as not having only negative consequences. She has been heavily criticised, with her detractors saying the tweets amounted to a defence of colonialism, which she has denied.

"After a period of debate and reflection, I recognise the offence caused by my tweet on the 16th of March 2017 with regard to the legacy of colonialsm. I therefore apologise unreservedly to the South African public who were offended by this tweet, and my subsequent explanation of it."

Maimane said Zille's tweets had "damaged the race relations in the country" and he added there was no room for people who wanted to divide the DA.

"We want people to understand that the DA want to reconcile citizens for progress and prosperity. As such, we acknowledge Helen's apartheid struggles, but we want to serve our people, and with that we accept Helen's apology," said Maimane.

Read: Maimane vs Zille: It's All-Out War

The details of the truce were announced on Tuesday in a press conference at the Holiday Inn in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Advisers to Maimane were on Monday night unwilling to share full details of the latest development, merely saying the fact that they were going to share a platform and that it was happening in Johannesburg, and not Cape Town, was significant.

According to her submission to the DA's federal executive last week, Maimane has tried to force her to apologise "for defending colonialism". She denies that her tweets amounted to that and said she had already apologised if the tweets were interpreted that way.

According to insiders, Maimane was determined to convince Zille to back off from making a last stand in the disciplinary process and to agree that the damage to the party was severe. If she was unwilling to agree to that, the party would have considered forcing her to resign her premiership.

"Offense is taken because of the origin of the speaker" sentiment is rubbish. So #Zille apology not unconditional after all. — Sabelo Msiza (@leaderleague) June 13, 2017

WATCH THE FULL BRIEFING HERE: