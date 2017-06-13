'Dear Leader' Trump's Sycophantic Cabinet Meeting Mercilessly Mocked

People online poked fun at the way President Donald Trump's cabinet lavished praise on their "dear leader" during its first gathering on Monday.
Many likened the footage of cabinet members eulogizing Trump to an episode from his reality TV show "The Apprentice." Here's how Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) responded:
Some Twitter users said the meeting bore a striking similarity to a scene from the "Harry Potter" movie franchise, while others questioned whether North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's cabinet members acted the same way.
Check out some of the best responses below:
