'Dear Leader' Trump's Sycophantic Cabinet Meeting Mercilessly Mocked

People online poked fun at the way President Donald Trump's cabinet lavished praise on their "dear leader" during its first gathering on Monday.

Many likened the footage of cabinet members eulogizing Trump to an episode from his reality TV show "The Apprentice." Here's how Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) responded:

GREAT meeting today with the best staff in the history of the world!!! pic.twitter.com/ocE1xhEAac — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 12, 2017

Some Twitter users said the meeting bore a striking similarity to a scene from the "Harry Potter" movie franchise, while others questioned whether North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's cabinet members acted the same way. Check out some of the best responses below:

The approval rating among cabinet members is sky high. https://t.co/ysBCjqSsnD — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) June 12, 2017

So is anyone going to put the photo of Trump's sycophantic cabinet meeting next to this one of Voldemort's at Malfoy Manor? pic.twitter.com/5n7xaBZNIH June 13, 2017

Trump Cabinet meeting was like an episode of "Apprentice": Each person trying to outdo the last in praise of Trumphttps://t.co/caogFBV14R — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 12, 2017

Trump cabinet meeting is a fascinating depiction of what seems to be a meeting to pat Trump on the head and tell him he's a good boy. — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) June 12, 2017

Can anyone who saw groveling session of a Cabinet mtng, were everyone sucked-up to Dear Leader, doubt Trump asked Comey to pledge loyalty?? — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 12, 2017

@Cabinet@realDonaldTrump Today's cabinet meeting had all the lick spittle toadyism and sycophantic flattery typical of Venezuela or N Korea — Anti_Trump_Patriot (@andre_99301) June 13, 2017

I imagine Kim Jong-un's cabinet meetings go much the same as Trump's sycophantic display today #Cult45 — Sibsie (@Sibsie) June 12, 2017

If Trump's cabinet were any more sycophantic, they would have ritualistically sacrificed their own children while chanting Donald's name. — Night's King 2017 (@Dover_Beach) June 12, 2017

Trump cabinet meeting sycophantic spectacle. Like tacitus' description of the roman senate kissing nero's ass. — Tony Solari (@agsolari0407) June 13, 2017

Please please PLEASE tell me these are edited clips strung together to make it seem like a circle of praise at a Girl Scout Camp. — Karen J. (@JazKaren) June 12, 2017

I think I just threw up in my mouth a little. — Jim Pickles (@jiminypickles) June 12, 2017

Wait is Trump a god now? Sad and ridiculous — Janice Brooks-Patton (@JBPatton22) June 13, 2017

So? It's only decent to say grace before you swallow your dignity. https://t.co/KXIlX6hq9a — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 12, 2017

The body of Trump, the blood of Trump...our communion — Raging Bullwinkle (@greatwetshart) June 12, 2017

Turns out Trump isn't Julius Caesar, he's King Lear. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) June 12, 2017

King Lear directed by Mel Brooks — bstemmler (@bstemmler) June 12, 2017

"And the Lord was pleased, and bestowed much favor upon Reince Ben Richard, until he was wroth with him." https://t.co/zEY67f3cc2 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 12, 2017

"Which of you shall we say doth love us most?" https://t.co/oHk0xWE2dx — Jesse Lansner (@Jesselansner) June 12, 2017

With tough love like this, it's shocking that they can't get Trump to act presidential... https://t.co/oH0OS5dYy6 — Brad Thor (@BradThor) June 12, 2017

This interminable cabinet spray, where everybody pays tribute to Trump, is one of the most exquisitely awkward public events I've ever seen. — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) June 12, 2017

He absolutely would never ask anyone for loyalty though. Completely out of character. https://t.co/hVldvLyOtn — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 12, 2017