Eerie Silence At Jabu Christopher Kubheka's House As Neighbours Mourn His Passing

Soshanguve's Block XX residents have described the late actor Jabu Kubheka, best known for his role as Gunman in popular local TV show "Yizo Yizo", as a friendly man who loved children. He is believed to have killed himself on Monday.

HuffPost SA spoke to neighbours outside the actor's house who said their children adored him.

"He and his wife used to transport our children to and from school. He was so full of life. Our children called him 'malume Jabu'. We have not told them about his death yet, but we worry that they may hear it from others at school today," said the woman, who lives near Kubheka's home.

A group of women have gathered outside waiting to pray with family members, who are currently not home.

"We are waiting to see his partner so we can leave her with a prayer, but she is apparently still at the police station and no one is home," she told HuffPost SA.

One of the neighbours said they did not want to speak about the death as it was still "too fresh".

"I am literally shaking. I have only just heard about this now. I am shaken. How can someone just die like that? I have so many questions," he told HuffPost SA.

Police said on Tuesday morning that Kubheka committed suicide on Monday afternoon.

"But we are not ruling out foul play. Investigations are still underway," said Captain Mavela Masondo.

South Africans, who woke up to the news on Tuesday, took to Twitter to express shock and pay tribute to the 48-year-old.

Most loved the tough guy, but I loved those moments where he smiled and showed us there's a human element to thugs! What a Talent #RIPgunman — KabeloWaka (@kabeloWaka2) June 13, 2017