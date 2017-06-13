Gupta Lawyer Turns State Witness In Tender Corruption Case

A logo of Oakbay Investments is seen at the entrance of their offices in Sandton, outside Johannesburg, South Africa April 13, 2016.

EyeWitness News (EWN) reported on Tuesday that the Gupta's attorney, Gert van der Merwe, has turned state witness in a tender corruption case.

According to EWN, Van der Merwe is implicated in a R16 million tender corruption case, but is seeking indemnity from prosecution as a section 204 witness.

He was reportedly arrested on 14 charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering, and released on bail of R25,000.

Charges were later withdrawn when Van der Merwe turned state witness.

The case reportedly goes back to 2010, when Limpopo health MEC Miriam Segubutla was allegedly responsible for ensuring a tender went to businessman Johnny Lucas, EWN reported.

Allegedly, Van der Merwe's statement to the police says Lucas transferred tens of thousands into his attorney trust account, which he then used to settle Segabutla's personal debts.

EWN reported that Van der Merwe's statement includes claims that a bad of R100,000 in case was dropped off at his office, which he personally delivered to Segabutla.

But Van der Merwe reportedly says he never performed services like this for his clients, the Gupta family and their company, Oakbay, and says he did not knowingly participate in any wrongdoing.