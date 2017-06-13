Hawks Officially Investigating State Of Capture Corruption Claims

The Hawks are officially investigating corruption allegations related to claims made in the former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report, eNCA reported on Tuesday.

The Hawks confirmed this to eNCA after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) reportedly said there was a basis for an investigation.

ENCA was told that a number of investigations into state capture were almost complete and that an announcement would also be made by the Hawks into ongoing investigations related to the Gupta emails, in the coming days.

BREAKING: NPA confirms its commercial crime prosecutors find evidence of alleged corruption in #StateCapture report justifies investigation — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) June 12, 2017

In her report, Madonsela reportedly asked that law enforcement authorities determine whether there was a basis for criminal investigations.

NPA spokesperson, Luvuyo Mfaku told eNCA: "They have looked at those matters. They have identified some issues where they firmly believe a criminal investigation is necessary, hence they engaged the Hawks to say: look at these matters. As the NPA, after studying the report, we firmly believe that we can investigate some issues of criminality."

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told the broadcaster that there had been co-operation from potential witnesses.

"One thing I can tell you now is that we are getting good co-operation. People are coming forward. Those who were a bit reluctant to come forward as well, we have managed to convince them ... We don't want to be seen as an organisation that maybe people will term as "captured', that doesn't want to be dealing with serious cases. It's totally unacceptable, it's unfair to those who have opened cases "

But Mulaudzi would reportedly not confirm whether they had confirmed the authenticity of the Gupta emails.