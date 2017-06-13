Helen Zille's Apology Taken With A Pinch Of Salt On Social Media

Helen Zille is not going anywhere, not now.

The Western Cape premier called a press conference with Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane which caused speculation that she would resign from her position. She didn't. Instead, Zille apologised for her colonialism tweets even though she fought for months not to. After the briefing, she even told eNCA journalist Thulasizwe Simelane her view had changed.

So at the end of the briefing. I asked Helen #Zille whether her views have changed. Her answer; "There were no good aspects to colonialism" — Thulasizwe Simelane (@ThulasSims) June 13, 2017

Zille responded to a question by HuffPost SA about why she made an about-turn on this decision. She said she had reflected and a better argument to her initial thoughts had been reflected and she is committed to the agenda of the DA.

What made me change my mind? While my 1st instinct was to fight...it would not hav been in the interest of #Our_DA project: #HelenZille — vuyo mvoko (@vuyo_mvoko) June 13, 2017

Maimane and Zille presented a united front even though the reasons Zille put forward for why she should not be suspended appeared to suggest that the two of them were divided and did not see eye-to-eye on how to move forward.

No matter how united they appeared, however, some users of social media just aren't buying it.

