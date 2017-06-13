Helen Zille's Apology Taken With A Pinch Of Salt On Social Media

Helen Zille is not going anywhere, not now.
The Western Cape premier called a press conference with Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane which caused speculation that she would resign from her position. She didn't. Instead, Zille apologised for her colonialism tweets even though she fought for months not to. After the briefing, she even told eNCA journalist Thulasizwe Simelane her view had changed.
So at the end of the briefing. I asked Helen #Zille whether her views have changed. Her answer; "There were no good aspects to colonialism"— Thulasizwe Simelane (@ThulasSims) June 13, 2017
Zille responded to a question by HuffPost SA about why she made an about-turn on this decision. She said she had reflected and a better argument to her initial thoughts had been reflected and she is committed to the agenda of the DA.
What made me change my mind? While my 1st instinct was to fight...it would not hav been in the interest of #Our_DA project: #HelenZille— vuyo mvoko (@vuyo_mvoko) June 13, 2017
Maimane and Zille presented a united front even though the reasons Zille put forward for why she should not be suspended appeared to suggest that the two of them were divided and did not see eye-to-eye on how to move forward.
No matter how united they appeared, however, some users of social media just aren't buying it.
-
1.
SA is really a joke, what now of all those who maintained that Zille was right & that the perverted discussion colonialism ought to be had? pic.twitter.com/rnDwFUmt1K
-
2.
What is the DA hoping to achieve? #Zille pic.twitter.com/ugMaZZtqCB— Tsebiso (@Tsebiso_M) June 13, 2017
-
3.
Just wait, #HelenZille is like #DonaldTrump, she will be back on twitter soon, trolling us and the rest of South Africa.— Not without a fight (@BulumkoLusu) June 13, 2017
-
4.
June 13, 2017
-
5.
.@MmusiMaimane and DA aren't serious: a slap on the neocolonial wrist of Helen Zille. The DA are playing games ahead of 2019. Miss chances— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) June 13, 2017
-
6.
"Offense is taken because of the origin of the speaker" sentiment is rubbish. So #Zille apology not unconditional after all.— Sabelo Msiza (@leaderleague) June 13, 2017
-
7.
Your apology is not genuine. @MmusiMaimane had to drag it out. #Zille— Mike Hlakole (@hlakolmm) June 13, 2017
-
8.
Really......Zille that's what you call an apology.... MXM #Zille pic.twitter.com/PF1ucTEgfJ— Siyabonga....MDAZA (@siya65802183) June 13, 2017
-
9.
judging frm the awkwardness between #Zille and Mmusi in the presser, this issue hasn't been resolved and a lot is coming.— luckyShandu (@luckymthiya) June 13, 2017
-
10.
They probably threatened to remove her as premier and this was the compromise. No doubt, she still believes colonialism was good for us. 🙄— faranaaz (@faranaaz) June 13, 2017
-
11.
#MmusiMaimane trying to explain why #Zille is still the WC Premier pic.twitter.com/laxkB0owJA— NO LAND NO DIGNITY. (@kgaoza4life) June 13, 2017
-
12.
So #Zille is basically telling Maimane to keep his DA and she will keep her Western Cape.— Bombay M (@bombay_m) June 13, 2017
Damn Mugabe's tendencies ! pic.twitter.com/7zdEQ0d0ld
-
13.
#Zille half hearted apology. Am i the only who heard her says she got flack coz she is white and that we just too damn sensitive?— Awesomenessness (@LuthandoNdz) June 13, 2017
-
14.
Zille to "step down from DA decision making" but she remains Premier. We're not kids pic.twitter.com/GY4LOuGu9m— Tsodiyo (@tokelonhlapo) June 13, 2017
-
15.
#Zille all for show - she will forever be DA backend class pic.twitter.com/OFRT901wCn— Doc-T (@Tebogompati) June 13, 2017
Meanwhile on eNCA...
Zizi Kodwa is on @eNCA making noise about how DA failed to deal with #Zille . #MmusiMaimane #HelenZille pic.twitter.com/GKcHepGiLx— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) June 13, 2017