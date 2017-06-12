Sorry if you were feeling good about yourself this morning but 19-year-old Kylie Jenner woke up to find herself the youngest member on the Forbes 100 list.

wow woke up the youngest entry on the @Forbes 100 list .. 🙏 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 12, 2017

Casually celebrating with a "wow", Jenner was placed at #59 on the list that ranks the highest-paid celebrities of the year. Jenner's main source of income has been her family's reality TV empire with shows like 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' and her upcoming solo-show 'Life of Kylie'.

But Jenner supports her on-screen earnings with her incredibly popular cosmetics line, accessories and clothing sales as well as posting sponsored content for products on social media and appearances.

How cool is this party we are hosting with @bumble? It's snowing in the desert! Having the best time here at the #WinterBumbleland party! #ad ❄🌴🐝 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Jenner's youth isn't the only cause for the youngster to celebrate, with only 16 women making the top 100 list, two of them in the Jenner/Kardashian clan with big sister Kim clocking in at number 47.

i'm so proud of kylie jenner for being the youngest celebrity on the forbes 100 list it must have been really hard being born rich — cari (@Cari_ONeil) June 13, 2017

Others women the list included Amy Schumer (#69), Taylor Swift (#49), Adele (#18), Ellen DeGeneres (#16), J.K. Rowling (#3) and Beyoncé (#2). While Jenner was one of the youngest, she was joined closely by 23-year-olds Justin Bieber and golfer Jordan Spieth. While Jenner clocks in as the youngest on the list Paul McCartney and Judge Judy Sheindlin tied for oldest at 74 years old.

Meanwhile the top spot of the year went to Sean "Diddy" Combs with an estimated earnings of $130 million.

Earlier this year Kylie was the only teen to make it on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for Retail & Ecommerce due to her Kylie Cosmetics range and business successes.

Goals A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 20, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Goals indeed, Kylie. Goals indeed.

Aren't you special. I woke up and went to work — Maine Yetti (@maineyetti) June 12, 2017

