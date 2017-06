A 27-storey block of apartments in West London has been engulfed in flames. Over two hundred fire fighters have been battling the flames which started in the early hours of the morning. Emergency services have confirmed "a number of fatalities" and 50 people taken to hospital. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Watch as an eye witness explains how a baby was dropped from the high building by a mother trapped in the building. The baby was caught by a bystander who caught the infant in time.