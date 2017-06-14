Best Of HuffPost SA On 14 June: 9 Stories You Should Check Out

1. Forex trading has become a huge craze in South Africa, particularly among young guys who see it as a way to get rich quick. But there are big risks involved in the mostly unregulated practice. We explore everything you need to know. Read here.

2. Experts say Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba probably did break the rules by giving the Guptas early citizenship when he was at home affairs. Now he is arguing he made them an exception because of their contribution to the economy. Read here.

3. We have the inside story on how the deal between Western Cape premier Helen Zille and DA leader Mmusi Maimane was struck... and what finally convinced her to apologise. It took one minute and 58 seconds for Zille to read an apology of 212 words .. but four days of shuttle diplomacy to broker the truce. Read here.

4. Helen Zille refused to "walk the plank" and after getting lawyered up the DA could not force her to step down completely, says former DA leader Tony Leon. "We don't know whether Helen Zille will restrict herself in the next two years to only speaking to provincial and family matters", he wrote. Read here.

5. There are strange goings-on in DA-run Mogale City. Firstly, the mayor was booted out in a secret ballot of no confidence, then the DA subjected councillors to "voluntary" lie detector tests and today half the chamber boycotted a vote on a new mayor. Read here.

6. How do you go about rebuilding your lives when everything you ever owned has been destroyed in the Knysna fires? HuffPost SA video editor Pontsho Mabena spoke to people from all walks of life about their trauma. Watch here.

7. A devastating fire at the Grenfell tower block in west London is known to have caused at least six deaths and completely gutted the building. Council tenants say they had warned the building was unsafe. Read here.

8. TV and radio host Anele Mdoda looked so good we had to make up a whole new word to describe her: fleekuation. She's already had quite the year with an SA Film and Television award for best TV talk show host and snagging the cvoveted breakfast slot at 947. Read here.

9. Benni McCarthy has had an amazing career and now he's the new Citizens' coach. We map out his glittering internatioal career. Read here.