Christopher Kubheka's Best Friend: We Will Give 'Gunman' The Send-Off He Deserves

"I'm sorry Fifi". These were the words written on the rear window of the car believed to have belonged to actor, Jabu Kubheka. The car, a white Uno, was parked outside Kubheka's Soshanguve home on Tuesday.

Kubheka was found dead on Monday afternoon after an apparent suicide at the house that he shared with Khumalo. Police Captain Mavela Masondo said Kubheka used a tie to hang himself and that his body was discovered hanging on the security door.

On-scene reports suggested that the message could have been written by the actor, known popularly as Gunman, addressed to his wife, Cynthia Khumalo. Family members would not be drawn to comment on the "message", as some neighbours referred to the writing.

The send off

Kubheka's best friend and fellow actor, Hassan Masia, said arrangements were underway for the actor's final send off.

He said the funeral was likely to take place in Soweto this Saturday.

"We are working together with his wife Sis Cynthia to make sure that he gets the send-off he deserves. In the next few days, we are also likely to announce a memorial service that we are working on. His funeral is highly likely to be at his home in Mofolo North in Soweto," said Masia.

Masia said even in death, Khubeka who was known popularly as Gunman, his character from Yizo Yizo, remains his best friend.

Friendship

"I still refer to him as my best friend although he is no longer here because even in death, he remains my best friend," said Masia.

He said he's known Kubheka from an early age.

"We grew up together. It was so great that even when we started acting, we both got into Yizo Yizo at the same time. He was more than just a friend, but a brother to me. We were always together and our parents and all the people in our lives knew that if we were not at home we would be with each other. It was a great bond that we shared and I am deeply guttered about his passing," Masia told HuffPost SA.

He said he was not ready to speak about the details relating to the 48-year-old's death.

"I cried all night on Monday. I could neither sleep nor eat. My heart is so heavy. For now, I want to focus on giving him a send-off fit for the person he was. I want to mourn my best friend. I want him to go in peace. He ran his race which ended so unexpectedly, but ours is to bid him a proper farewell," Masia told HuffPost SA.