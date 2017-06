Winnie Madikizela-Mandela talks about Mandela personally with frankness that could surprise many of Madiba's uncritical supporters. She explains how she feels the ANC gave away too much during negotiations for a democratic South Africa.

The ANC in its current Form:

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela gives her opinion of the state of the ANC. She states her deep dissapointment in the current state of the leadership but remains hopeful that the liberation movement can return to its former glory.

The case of Stompie:

During her research for the documentary "Winnie", Pascal Lamche discovered information about Seipei's murder that she reveals to Madikizela-Mandela for the first time during our interview, which the struggle stalwart called "crucial". Watch.