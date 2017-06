A woman cries following landslides triggered by heavy rain in Khagrachari, Bangladesh, in this still frame taken from video June 13, 2017.

At least 156 people have died in Bangladesh and northeast India after heavy rains over the past few days triggered landslides and floods, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The death toll included four soldiers killed by a landslide while part of a rescue operation in Rangamati, said Reaz Agmed, head of Bangladesh's department of disaster management, told Reuters. Many people are still missing and the death toll is expected to increase as the search for bodies continues, he said.