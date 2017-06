Residents of a London tower block that went up in flames said they warned the building's management of fire risks, according to HuffPost UK.

Blog posts since 2013 in the Grenfell Action Group warned it would take a "catastrophic event" to draw attention to massive fire risks in the building.



