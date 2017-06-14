Ramaphosa To Face Difficult Questions In Parliament About State Capture

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to face tough questions on state capture, the economy and gender-based violence in Parliament on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa will first tackle questions by the ANC's Mondli Gungubele on how government plans to put a stop to the corporate capture of state-owned enterprises.

The Freedom Front Plus' Anton Alberts wants to know if government has a programme in place to eradicate poverty amongst the pensioners of SOEs.

Ramaphosa, in his responses to Kenneth Moshoe, will have to deliberate whether the on-going political crisis in South Africa is marked by an absence of ethical, moral and just leaders. If he agrees, Ramaphosa will have to outline what contribution he is making to restore ethics and morals in politics and government.

Ramaphosa will also respond to IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe's questions on whether he has ensured an effective liaison between the Executive and the National Assembly with regard to the implementation of the integrated plan of action to fight gender based violence.

The ANC's Mziwamadoda Kalako wants answers on the outcomes of the World Economic Forum and has focused his questions to Ramaphosa on whether the event effectively dealt with the economic challenges facing the continent.

Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe, also from the ANC, wants to know how it was possible that a company like General Motors could have taken a decision to withdraw from South Africa without consultation with the relevant government departments and the Presidency.

Ramaphosa will give his responses in Parliament at 3pm.