Reporting For Country Duty: How SA Twitter Troops Are Connecting The Dots

Twitter soldiers have taken to South Africa's social media streets, armed with information and ready to fire at corrupt, compromised or confounding politicians across political camps.

Taking no prisoners and sparing none from their wrath, ostensibly round-the-clock defenders of good governance and democracy are "connecting the dots".

1. Battalions are on standby from Bhisho to Brakpan:

#CountryDuty I am awake ready for day shift — Boitumelo (@Missfeliciam) June 4, 2017

#countryduty , We hereby declare our unalloyed loyalty to the course and mission,Sir!

Eastern Naval Command

(Indian Ocean Battalion) June 14, 2017

#countryDuty



morning soldiers! You are requested to remain vigilant at all times, looters are feeling the 🔥 use the tag pic.twitter.com/DEtKwszEu5 — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) June 13, 2017

2. Apparent national leader of the social media defence forces, Tumi Sole, has asked the public to report #PaidTwitter to soldiers on duty. There's now even a @PaidTwitterAlert account:

#CountryDuty

With the rise of Paid Twitter & trolls, here's a way of helping #countryduty soldiers to sort them out. RT pic.twitter.com/poPAb7VYmE — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) June 11, 2017

3. The battle lines are drawn and Guptas (and their fans) are not welcome:

#CountryDuty Gigaba admits that he made the Guptas citizens and now says South Africans must just get over themselves. https://t.co/a2KwCws7kM — Palesa Morudu (@palesa_morudu) June 13, 2017

#CountryDuty . You are on your own if you don't change your name now pic.twitter.com/oOc03TgN9u — STOP KILLING WOMEN (@BossruuRuphus) June 3, 2017

#CountryDuty

ALERT:

Special forces take positions & let's tag each other https://t.co/oGvFw9zRHi — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) June 1, 2017

When the #CountryDuty squad got those 2016 receipts... No hiding 🔥 https://t.co/rwxlp2qrcf — Grant Caswell (@TheGrantC) June 4, 2017

I don't know whether to laugh or cry, South Africa how did we let this go this far? #CountryDuty #GuptaEmails #ANCNEC https://t.co/wjqEj8xuZc — Mlangeni (@DeeDlams) May 28, 2017

4. They're not focused only on the Guptas and allegations of "state capture". A strong contingent of non-partisan soldiers is also keeping a close eye on opposition politics and alleged corporate corruption:

Ja, whilst we are busy with #CountryDuty on #GuptaLeaks @Our_DA is busy dismantling itself like @MYANC — Zolani SS Zonyane (@zsszonyane) June 3, 2017

DA: Zuma must go, ANC won't listen to SAns when they say they don't want Zuma

People: Mmusi let Zille go

DA leadership: 🖐🏿#CountryDuty pic.twitter.com/I7Pjbzg2uZ — Proud'TswanaWoman (@handful_K) June 4, 2017

#countryDuty



About damn time!!



Such conduct stifles the right to access to health care! https://t.co/2jjdUjlYym — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) June 14, 2017

Well done @hennievvuuren and your team for this necessary book!! You are a national treasure! #CountryDuty #ApartheidGunsandMoney — Xibhebhana Xodumo (@Olerato19) June 1, 2017

4. They know the revolution won't happen on Twitter, but they want South Africans to be armed with facts when it's time to hit the streets:

Connecting the dots....just like @pravingordhan told us to do. #CountryDuty — Justine Limpitlaw (@JustineLimLaw) May 30, 2017

When are we marching against this crap #CountryDuty 👇 https://t.co/OnHtJnZIW0 — Sharon Jacobson (@sharonvdross) June 1, 2017

#CountryDuty #GuptaLeaks We all know our problems. It's time for solutions. Our inaction sustains the problems. Our action support solutions — AboutTimeMrPrez (@lumker) June 2, 2017

Lest we forget what #CountryDuty is about https://t.co/9TAtZe1xgn — Laurie A Claase (@LaurieAClaase) June 13, 2017

5. But even warriors need time off after a long shift. Country Duty is exhausting work and everyone needs to play their part:

Thanks #CountryDuty

I will leave my post - and report for shift on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/BGSHn4pNG0 — STOP KILLING WOMEN (@BossruuRuphus) May 28, 2017

I'm tired, knocking off and missing my bed...

Day shift repoting off duty,all in order#CountryDuty..... pic.twitter.com/qKPgpX6sOI — Tshimologo. (@NambaSix) March 30, 2017

Salute!