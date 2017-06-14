All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Reporting For Country Duty: How SA Twitter Troops Are Connecting The Dots

    When journalists are asleep or miss the mark -- country duty.

    14/06/2017 09:52 SAST | Updated 10 minutes ago
    Twitter

    Twitter soldiers have taken to South Africa's social media streets, armed with information and ready to fire at corrupt, compromised or confounding politicians across political camps.

    Taking no prisoners and sparing none from their wrath, ostensibly round-the-clock defenders of good governance and democracy are "connecting the dots".

    1. Battalions are on standby from Bhisho to Brakpan:

    2. Apparent national leader of the social media defence forces, Tumi Sole, has asked the public to report #PaidTwitter to soldiers on duty. There's now even a @PaidTwitterAlert account:

    3. The battle lines are drawn and Guptas (and their fans) are not welcome:

    4. They're not focused only on the Guptas and allegations of "state capture". A strong contingent of non-partisan soldiers is also keeping a close eye on opposition politics and alleged corporate corruption:

    4. They know the revolution won't happen on Twitter, but they want South Africans to be armed with facts when it's time to hit the streets:

    5. But even warriors need time off after a long shift. Country Duty is exhausting work and everyone needs to play their part:

    Salute!

