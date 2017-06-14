Watch: The SA Business World Gets A New Captain

Shell SA is losing its captain. The chairman of Shell South Africa Bonang Mohale will take up the role of CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) on July 1.

Mohale said: "It will be an honour for me to marshal the resources and capabilities of business to create a South Africa that works for all. In the next 12 months my focus will be to re-assert business as the solution and not the enemy. Because when business does well, society does well, it helps combat state capture, I will work with labour and government to get the economy out of this recession and going again, create jobs and accelerate transformation."