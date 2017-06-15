Best Of HuffPost On 15 June: 9 Stories You Should Catch

1. A new rule that mines must be at least 30 percent back owned was met with mixed reaction. Unveiling a new mining charter, Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said it was about sharing the mineral wealth of South Africa. Read here.

2. A taxi strike in Gauteng caused major chaos on the roads, with motorists being blockaded by hijacked trucks. The drivers were protesting about the high interest rate they have to pay on their vehicle repayments. Here's what happened in pictures.

3. Township residents in the Knysna area, whose flimsy shacks burnt down in minutes in the recent fires, have pleaded to be housed in safer structures. "When this all blows over they will erect more shacks which will be engulfed by fire again" a woman told HuffPost SA. Watch here.

4. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba presented the government's plan on what it is going to do about the dire state of the economy. Here's five of the main things he spoke about. Read here.

5. Former Eskom chair Ben Ngubane claims he has no idea in the world how his passport ended up with Tony Gupta in October 2013, with invoices, to charter a flight to the Central African Republic. It's the latest scandal to emerge from the Gupta emails. Read here.

6. Lesotho's first lady Lipolelo Thabane, the wife of Prime Minister Tom Thabane, was shot dead on Wednesday night just hours before Thabane was due to be inaugurated as Lesotho's leader. Lesotho held elections earlier this month for the third time in five years. Read here.

7. The new "Wonder Woman" movie is not so wonderful for black women, argues Collette Gee. "I am squirming in my brown skin by the notion of the underlying message in this movie," she writes.

8. Khanyisile Kweyama is a straight-talking, experienced executive who may be just what's needed to knock the SABC into shape. We took a look at her track record, and were impressed. Read here.

9. It's feared the death toll from the horrific blaze at Grenfell Tower in London may rise to over 100. One local community leader fears that nobody on the top three floors of the tower survived. Read here.