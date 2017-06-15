Here Are Some Of The Routes To Avoid During The Taxi Strike

A potentially massive strike involving taxi operators in Gauteng is set to happen on Thursday, and the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) has advised commuters to arrange alternative transport, IOL reported on Thursday.

Santaco spokesperson, Ralph Jones told IOL that no taxis would be running.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that will be caused by this," he reportedly said.

#TaxiStrike These are roads you must avoid at the moment, blockages are in place in Johannesburg & Pretoria. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/RAf3hez2RB — Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) June 15, 2017

The strike reportedly concerns the financial constraints of taxi drivers.

"The industry members will hand over a memorandum of grievances to the directors of SA Taxi Finance company. Some members have been hard hit by high interest rate of 28 percent [on vehicle finance] and blacklisting due to [required] repayments of R15,000 per month over 72 months...we can't take it anymore," Jones reportedly said.

Jones told the SABC: "They are overcharging us with interest at 28.5 percent. They are charging us R15,000 per month and our members cannot afford it anymore. Most of them are out of work. Their vehicles have been repossessed and they've been blacklisted. So they can't even get finance now. Our plan is to march from Midrand CBD where the rank is and we will be marching to the offices of SA taxi finance services in Midrand."

Tshwane Metro Police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba told the SABC that areas that will be affected by the march are Rosslyn, the CBD and possibly the area around the South African Reserve Bank.

OR Tambo International Airport released a statement on Thursday saying it was in contact with authorities to make sure routes in and out of the airport remained open.

"However, protest action of this nature is not entirely predictable and passengers scheduled to depart from the airport on Thursday should make every effort to give themselves more time to get to the airport," Leigh Gunkel-Keuler, spokesperson for the airport said.