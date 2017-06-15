All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader and candidate Tom Thabane (C) speaks to journalists, after voting at a polling station on June 3, 2017 in Maseru, during Lesotho's general election. Voters in the small southern African kingdom of Lesotho cast ballots on June 3, 2017 in an election widely expected to lead to another fractious coalition government and the risk of deepening instability. It is the third general election since 2012 in Lesotho, where years of political in-fighting have undermined attempts to tackle dire poverty and unemployment. / AFP PHOTO / GIANLUIGI GUERCIA (Photo credit should read GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP/Getty Images)

Lesotho first lady, the wife of Prime Minister Tom Thabane was shot dead late on Wednesday night, just hours before Thabane was due to be inaugurated as Lesotho's leader. According to Eye Witness News (EWN), Lipolelo Thabane was one of two women shot in what appeared to be a random shoot out, but details on the shooting remain slim.

The shooting was confirmed by the family.

Family confirms estranged wife of #Lesotho PM elect Tom Thabane died after being shot at Ha Masana late Wed afternoon #SABCNews — Nthakoana Ngatane (@nthakoana) June 14, 2017

A family member confirms to me - wife of incoming #Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane shot dead - #SABCNews — Chriselda Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) June 14, 2017

Lesotho held elections earlier this month for the third time in five years. Former prime minister Pakalitha Mosisili reportedly admitted defeat to Thabane on Friday, EWN reported. Thabane's All Basotho Convention (ABC) won 48 parliamentary seats, leaving it short of 61 seats needed to form a government.

Thabane reportedly said he would form a coalition government. After governing from 2012-2015, Thabane fled to South Africa after an assassination attempt.

#Lesotho must just cease to exist. Basotho are clearly allergic to peace. Killing Tom Thabane's wife #LipoleloThabane is too sad. — Mmanaledi Mataboge (@MmanalediM) June 15, 2017