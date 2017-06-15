People Who Had Their Shacks Destroyed In Knysna Fires Are Pleading For Safer Dwellings

A week after the fires that engulfed Knysna up to 4,000 people have lost their homes, possessions and in some cases their livelihoods.

HuffPost SA visited the area and found residents, from those once living in humble shacks to gated mansions, trying to pick up the pieces.

Some wondered if the R75 million set aside from the provincial revenue fund to help the region recover from the devastation would be enough, especially those without insurance.

Township residents also pleaded that this would be used as an opportunity to replace their unsafe shacks, which were destroyed within minutes, with properly built concrete houses.

Others hoped the communities would be able to move on from the "blame game" and politics surrounding the fire and start to move on.

President Jacob Zuma will visit the fire-ravaged garden route towns of Knysna and Plettenberg Bay on Thursday, his office said.

Last Wednesday, as a fierce storm took hold in the Cape Town area, large parts of Knysna, Brenton-on-Sea, Buffalo Bay and surrounds, and parts of Plettenberg Bay, went up in flames.

Nearly 10,000 people were evacuated and seven people died in at least 22 fires.