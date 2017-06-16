2 Escaped Boko Haram Victims Graduate From High School

Two of the nearly 300 Nigerian schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014 are telling their story.
Joy Bishara, 20, and Lydia Pogu, 19, are among the 57 girls who were able to escape from the terrorist group. The duo gave People a detailed account of horrors they faced when the gunmen invaded their school in Chibok, Nigeria, and the events that followed.
The girls were sleeping when the invasion occurred. They woke to the sounds of gunshots and bombs. Pogu told People that men in uniforms stormed into their dorm and told them they were officers who were there to protect them. But the girls said they knew they weren't real officers based on the way they described themselves.
"We were all crying and screaming. They told us to keep quiet or they're going to kill us. So they start to shoot their guns up on top of us, making us quiet. All of us were scared. We were just holding each other," Bishara said. "They asked us to follow them, we should go with them. When we tried going with them, some of us start running ... then they went and put us all back together and said, 'OK, you all have to cooperate or else we are going to just shoot any girl who just followed a different direction that we didn't point."
She said they gave the girls an ultimatum: run away and die or get on a truck and leave with them.
Once the truck drove away with the girls on it, it created clouds of dust, making it difficult to see behind the truck. Girls began jumping from the truck and running away in different directions. Bishara and two other girls found each other in the bush and were able to stop a motorcyclist, who brought them back to Chibok.
Bishara and Pogu were able to return back to their families. In August of the same year, the duo and several other girls who escaped moved to the United States to complete school. With the help of a Christian nonprofit and a Nigerian activist group, they were able to attend boarding school in Virginia. Bishara and Pogu transferred their senior year and recently graduated from Canyonville Christian Academy. Both gave speeches at the ceremony.
They will be attending Southeastern University in Florida in the fall and have started a GoFundMe to help with their expenses.
In April 2014, Boko Haram abducted as many as 276 schoolgirls from Chibok. The girls were subjected to rape, torture, starvation and forced marriages. They were also forced to join the group's army. This sparked the #BringBackOurGirls campaign online and caught the attention of notable figures, including former first lady Michelle Obama.
In December, American billionaire Robert Smith offered scholarships to 21 girls who were released from Boko Haram's captivity. According to Nigeria's presidential spokesman, he also offered to take responsibility for the other girls who may eventually be set free.
As of today, 113 girls are still missing.
