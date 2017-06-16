2 Escaped Boko Haram Victims Graduate From High School

Two of the nearly 300 Nigerian schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014 are telling their story.

Joy Bishara, 20, and Lydia Pogu, 19, are among the 57 girls who were able to escape from the terrorist group. The duo gave People a detailed account of horrors they faced when the gunmen invaded their school in Chibok, Nigeria, and the events that followed.

The girls were sleeping when the invasion occurred. They woke to the sounds of gunshots and bombs. Pogu told People that men in uniforms stormed into their dorm and told them they were officers who were there to protect them. But the girls said they knew they weren't real officers based on the way they described themselves.

"We were all crying and screaming. They told us to keep quiet or they're going to kill us. So they start to shoot their guns up on top of us, making us quiet. All of us were scared. We were just holding each other," Bishara said. "They asked us to follow them, we should go with them. When we tried going with them, some of us start running ... then they went and put us all back together and said, 'OK, you all have to cooperate or else we are going to just shoot any girl who just followed a different direction that we didn't point."

She said they gave the girls an ultimatum: run away and die or get on a truck and leave with them.