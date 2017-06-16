Naomi Campbell's Jaw-Dropping Yoga Sequence Will Give You All The Fitness Goals

Naomi Campbell has shown off her mad yoga skills by performing a gravity-defying sequence on Instagram.
The 47-year-old effortlessly performed a beautiful series of yoga postures in what appears to be her living room.
Starting in a handstand, she walks her feet down the wall before touching her head with one foot and performing splits while upside-down. Just wow.
The uber flexible supermodel posted the short video to Instagram on Thursday and it has already has 1.3 million views (and counting).
She captioned the post: "Yoga time."
The post has had thousands of comments, with many praising her as "perfect" and comparing their own less-than-elegant yoga skills.
Yoga goals indeed.