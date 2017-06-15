UK-based tattoo artist Kevin Paul - who’s inked celebrities such as Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles - answered all our questions about this trend:

From watercolour poppies to delicate roses, people have been sharing their new inkings with the world.

If you have a tattoo on your armpit, are you able to shave it?

“Yes, you can still shave as normal.”

How painful can someone expect an armpit tattoo to be?

“Armpits can be one of the most painful places, as we have a lot of nerves running through there.”

Have you experienced more women or men asking for an armpit tattoos?

“I personally think it’s more men I have had come in asking for armpit tattoos, but they are getting more common.”

Do you have to care differently for an armpit tattoo?

“I have always found aftercare for armpits seems to be the easiest to look after as most of them seem to heal within days.”

For some inspiration, here are a few of our favourites on Pinterest and Instagram: