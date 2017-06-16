All Sections
    Travis Scott's Top 5 Performances at Castle Lite Unlock 2017

    🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥

    16/06/2017 10:50 SAST | Updated 14 minutes ago
    Travis Scott/ Twitter

    Travis Scott delivered one of the most breathtaking performances by an International act in South Africa. The dome was filled to its 20,000 capacity.

    The crowd was warmed up by South Africa's Cassper Nyovest and Riky Rick. La Flame performed most of his commercial hits and songs dating back to his mixtape days, as they crowd rapped along.

    If you missed it, we rounded up five of our favourite clips of his performance on Thursday night.

    1. Butterfly Effect

    Scott's newly released single "Butterfly Effect" saw the Dome reach a crescendo. The single will be in his upcoming album "Astroworld".

    2. The Ends

    Scott got the show started when he performed "The Ends".

    Scott has a tradition of asking the crowd to flash their phones while he performs for ambience. He claims it gets him in the zone.

    3. Father Stretch My Hands

    Scott even got the time to perform one of his mentors' songs titled "Father Stretch My Hands' by Kanye West. Scott was signed by West as a producer under Good Music Productions.

    4. 3,500

    Scott also changed the life of a fan, when the fan got on stage and performed with Scott. The song was his first single off the album, "Rodeo", back in 2015

    5. Mamacita

    He finally performed Mamacita and gave one of the most electrifying performances by an international act.

