Travis Scott's Top 5 Performances at Castle Lite Unlock 2017

Travis Scott delivered one of the most breathtaking performances by an International act in South Africa. The dome was filled to its 20,000 capacity.

The crowd was warmed up by South Africa's Cassper Nyovest and Riky Rick. La Flame performed most of his commercial hits and songs dating back to his mixtape days, as they crowd rapped along.

If you missed it, we rounded up five of our favourite clips of his performance on Thursday night.

1. Butterfly Effect

Scott's newly released single "Butterfly Effect" saw the Dome reach a crescendo. The single will be in his upcoming album "Astroworld".

2. The Ends

Scott got the show started when he performed "The Ends".

TRAVIS SCOTT PERFORMING IN SOUTH AFRICA! 😵🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/ovlqv6JhnD June 15, 2017

Scott has a tradition of asking the crowd to flash their phones while he performs for ambience. He claims it gets him in the zone.

3. Father Stretch My Hands

Scott even got the time to perform one of his mentors' songs titled "Father Stretch My Hands' by Kanye West. Scott was signed by West as a producer under Good Music Productions.

Travis Scott performing Kanye West's Father Stretch My Hands Pt.1 in Johannesburg, South Africa! 👀 pic.twitter.com/uGSXFtIcYt — FTP Flame 🎪 (@FTPflame) June 15, 2017

4. 3,500

Scott also changed the life of a fan, when the fan got on stage and performed with Scott. The song was his first single off the album, "Rodeo", back in 2015

Travis Scott performing 3500 with a fan in Johannesburg, South Africa!🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/g2rAmMIixO — FTP Flame 🎪 (@FTPflame) June 15, 2017

5. Mamacita

He finally performed Mamacita and gave one of the most electrifying performances by an international act.