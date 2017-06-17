Cassper Nyovest's 'Superman' Is Just The Thing You Need This Father's Day

If Cassper Nyovest's 'Superman' music video has got you missing your daddo, you are not alone. The video is giving us all the feels.

Real name Refiloe Phoolo, the rapper released the music video on Friday in celebration of Father's Day on Sunday, June 18.



The video features Kwesta, Ricky Rick, Oskido, Somizi, HHP and Tall A$$ Mo with their children.

Earlier this month, the 27-year-old called on fans who wanted to be part of the video to submit photos of themselves with their fathers. He also invited fathers to send him photos of themselves with their children to be featured in the video which celebrates the role fathers play in their children's lives.

The 27-year-old previously told fans via his social media channels that he had written the song for his father, Letsebela, who also features on the video.

Phoolo wrote the song to his father, Letsebela, whom he said taught him everything he knows.

The legendary Tsepo Tshola is featured in the song.

"I remember growing up, we had bullies [on] the bus. They would bully all the kids in the bus except us. I could see it in their eyes. I think they knew that my dad was the guy... Who takes care of the thieves and the bullies. That is why they would do nothing to me. I think they knew my dad might be Superman," Phoolo raps in one of the verses.

We cannot think of a better way he could have ushered in Father's Day.

'Abuti Fill Up' as he is referred to by his fans, following his daring one-man show at the Ticketpro Dome in 2015, wins this year's instalment of Father's Day.

If you have not seen the video yet, here it is.

Happy Father's Day to all the dads.