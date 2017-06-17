Cassper's 'Superman' Video Is The Ode To Fathers You Need To Watch Right Now

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has just released a new video for his latest single "Superman", which features the legendary Tsheppo Tsola.

New Music Video!!! This 1 goes out to the unsung heroes!!! The good fathers!!! Click on the link to watch #Superman https://t.co/abhH89WnRN pic.twitter.com/39T9Hxq4wJ — Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) June 16, 2017

Featuring some of SA's celebrity dads and their offspring, the video hit us straight in the feels. Celebs featured in the video include Kwesta, Somizi, HHP, Riky Rick, and Oskido.

It also features stills of ordinary South Africans paying homage to their fathers.

The superstar's own father also makes an adorable appearance in the video. Just take a look:

Fans, who were quite touched by the video, tweeted their reactions:

What a great time to release #Superman music video as father's day is around the the corner ,big up to @CassperNyovest and his dad — Oliver April Tubas (@OliverTubas) June 16, 2017