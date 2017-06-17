All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Cassper's 'Superman' Video Is The Ode To Fathers You Need To Watch Right Now

    Awww.

    17/06/2017 12:03 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Gallo Images

    Rapper Cassper Nyovest has just released a new video for his latest single "Superman", which features the legendary Tsheppo Tsola.

    Featuring some of SA's celebrity dads and their offspring, the video hit us straight in the feels. Celebs featured in the video include Kwesta, Somizi, HHP, Riky Rick, and Oskido.

    It also features stills of ordinary South Africans paying homage to their fathers.

    The superstar's own father also makes an adorable appearance in the video. Just take a look:

    Fans, who were quite touched by the video, tweeted their reactions:

    MORE: Cassper Nyovest Entertainment Riky Rick