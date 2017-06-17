Little Girl Adorably Mistakes A Bride For A Princess From Her Favorite Book

Fairy-tale moments happen all the time in real life ― and these sweet photos are proof. Last February, Scott and Shandace Robertson tied the knot in Seattle. While the couple took wedding day pics in the Ballard section of the city, a little girl stopped and stared up at the beaming bride. As the couple soon learned, the awestruck 2-year-old thought Shandace was the "princess" from her favorite book ― the one's she holding in this photo by wedding photographer Stephanie Cristalli Photography:

Stephanie Cristalli Photography The toddler was speechless, according to the bride and groom.

Scott posted the photos of his beautiful bride and the little girl on the photo-sharing site Imgur, where the swoon-worthy pics received over 900 comments. In an interview with HuffPost, Shandace recalled the sweet little encounter on the street. "The little girl didn't say anything actually, she just smiled the entire time," the newlywed said. "I could tell by her face that her heart was overflowing." Princess Shandace gave the little girl a flower from her bouquet:

Stephanie Cristalli Photography The toddler received a special princess flower from the bride.

The toddler loved it:

Stephanie Cristalli Clearly lovin' it.

Then, the two princesses ended their royal meeting with a hug. "Because I love little kids so much, I asked her mom if I could hold her," Shandace said. "Her face expresses how we both felt, overjoyed!"

Stephanie Cristalli The beaming bride and her adorable fan.

Aww.

Stephanie Cristalli Aww!

In case you were wondering, the "princess" book the toddler was reading is the classic mystery novel The Woman in White by Wilkie Collins, Scott told HuffPost. "I'm pretty sure she just liked the picture on the cover and became attached to it! The book is above my reading level, let alone a toddler's," he joked.

Stephanie Cristalli The princess bride and her groom.