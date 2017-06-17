Theresa May Chased Away By Grenfell Tower Protesters After She Visits Victims

Theresa May has been chased out of Kensington by an angry crowd shouting "coward!" and "shame on you!", as she was bundled into her car amid growing anger over the Grenfell Tower fire. After facing huge criticism for failing to visit victims of the fire earlier, May went to St Clementine's Church where she privately met with victims who have lost everything in the blaze that gutted the tower on Wednesday and killed at least 30 people. As she was inside, angry people gathered outside waiting for her to come out.

Theresa May is in St Clement's Church. A group of v angry women is waiting for her to come out. pic.twitter.com/EeP8mJhCdl — Hannah Al-Othman 🐝 (@HannahAlOthman) June 16, 2017

When she left, she walked briskly straight from the church door to the car. Police had to form a wall between the people and her entourage, as the angry crowd booed and threw insults. Officers shouted at people to stand back while demonstrators shouted at the prime minister: "We don't want you here. Go go!" One man shouted: "Fuck off you slag." Another man shouted: "You get back to your friends in the DUP." The crowd of police, protesters and journalists remained loud after the 4X4s pulled off.

Theresa May leaves St Clements Church as angry protests charge her car @5_Newspic.twitter.com/KR32XfKz3t — Rachel Lucas (@rachel5news) June 16, 2017

Hannah Mckay / Reuters Police officers protect the entourage carrying Theresa May

PA Wire/PA Images Police try to deal with crowds outside the church

The incident contributed to an already febrile atmosphere in the borough. At around the same time, protesters stormed Kensington Town Hall, demanding answers from the council. After police managed to remove them, hundreds of people gathered outside the building in a tense but relatively peaceful demonstration. On her return to Downing Street, May announced a £5 million fund for emergency supplies, food and clothing during a meeting with survivors of the disaster. But a protest soon gathered there as well with hundres of people marching to chants of "May must go!"

