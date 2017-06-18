Beyoncé Gives Birth To Destiny's Children

Beyhive, meet your two newest members.

Beyoncé and husband Jay Z have welcomed twins in Los Angeles, according to multipleoutlets. The sex of the twins is currently unknown, as well as exactly when the singer gave birth. The couple are, of course, already parents to Blue Ivy, 5, who, if you haven't heard, is about the most adorable girl on planet earth.

The "Formation" singer announced she was pregnant with twins in February with an instantly iconic photo shoot that essentially broke the internet. Her announcement photo became the most-liked Instagram post ever. Remember? The floral moment with some green mesh and major Virgin Mary vibes?

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes," the announcement read, signed by "The Carters."