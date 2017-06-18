Celebrities React To Bill Cosby Mistrial With Total Indignation

Bill Cosby stands accused by 60 women of sexual misconduct in alleged incidents that span decades.

On Saturday morning, he might have been convicted for one: the case of Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee who accuses the embattled comedian of molesting her after giving her drugs at his home in 2004.

The charges against Cosby, three felony counts, carried a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. But after 12 jurors became deadlocked in their deliberations, a Pennsylvania judge declared the case a mistrial. Prosecutors reportedly intend to seek retrial of the case, but the result is a blow to Cosby's many accusers and women like them who too often face uphill battles in their fight for justice after reporting sex crimes.

Soon after, Lena Dunham, Judd Apatow, Ru Paul and others spoke out on social media, seemingly united in their criticisms of the outcome.