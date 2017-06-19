From Mayihlome Tshwete to DJ Tira, These Are The Most Heartwarming Celebrity Father's Day Posts

Celebrity mothers took to social media on Sunday to wish the fathers of their children well on Father's Day.
In case you missed it, here are some of the must-see messages:
To the greatest husband, father, protector and friend ... @siphodlam , what can I say baby, the girls and I hit the blessing jackpot when God was assigning husbands & fathers. You have been the perfect example of a true gentleman to our daughters. We love and adore you Si. Happy Father's Day King Dlamini ♥️ Photo by : @kistphotography #ZaniZayaDiaries #HappyFathersDay
To the greatest father and husband that any woman could ever ask for. Ngiyabonga Baba. Gatsheni. Boya benyati. My KING. God loves me through you. Happy Fathers Day Sthandwa Sam @mrvndlovu. I am crazy about this man😍. Please help me show him love.👑 #BabaKaNdalo #BabaKaLungelo #BabaKaAquia #BabaKaKing
The most important men in my life. The greatest gifts I have received from God, a Father and two beautiful young sons I can call my family. There are no words that can do justice on something like social media to describe the love, true riches , lessons and most importantly blessings that come from family. Happy Fathers Day Ntate Motaung I love you. To my two little soldiers know, no matter what I will do anything and everything In my power, with every breath to make you proud. I love you. #motaungmen #myfamily it's just the beginning. 💎
In an emotional Instagram post, Sfiso Ncwane's son, Mawenza Ncwane, posted a card he had made for his late father.
In the post, he said he made the card because his friends at school were doing the same, but didn't know what to do with it.
Hallow daddy i made you a card and wrote you a letter because all children at school were making the cards for the Father's Day but I don't know where to take your card to baba so I will leave it in your bedroom and mommy is so sad today me and my brother we will always celebrate you because you are a good dad to us.