All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    From Mayihlome Tshwete to DJ Tira, These Are The Most Heartwarming Celebrity Father's Day Posts

    Sfiso Ncwane's son also posted a tribute to his late father.

    19/06/2017 09:35 SAST | Updated 44 minutes ago
    Leane Dlamini/Instagram

    Celebrity mothers took to social media on Sunday to wish the fathers of their children well on Father's Day.

    In case you missed it, here are some of the must-see messages:

    1.

    Happy Fathers Day my ride or die #bestdaddy #besthubbyever❤️

    A post shared by Gugu Khathi (@guccichic) on

    2.

    3.

    To the greatest father and husband that any woman could ever ask for. Ngiyabonga Baba. Gatsheni. Boya benyati. My KING. God loves me through you. Happy Fathers Day Sthandwa Sam @mrvndlovu. I am crazy about this man😍. Please help me show him love.👑 #BabaKaNdalo #BabaKaLungelo #BabaKaAquia #BabaKaKing

    A post shared by Masechaba Ndlovu (@masechabandlovu) on

    4.

    5.

    In an emotional Instagram post, Sfiso Ncwane's son, Mawenza Ncwane, posted a card he had made for his late father.

    In the post, he said he made the card because his friends at school were doing the same, but didn't know what to do with it.

    6.

    MORE: Dj Tira Entertainment Fathers Day Kaizer Motaung Leanne Dlamini Mayihlome Tshwete Sfiso Ncwane