Ntando Duma's Baby Has Over 30,000 Followers On Instagram And She's Not Even Born Yet

You should know by now that Ntando Duma and Junior Mzizi, known popularly as Junior De Rocka, are expecting a baby girl.

Her name is Sbahle Mzizi and she is expected to arrive soon.

You should care about this because even before she is born, Sbahle seems to have accomplished what most of us can only wish for -- baby girl has over 32,500 followers on Instagram.

Sbahle, which loosely translated from isiZulu means "we are beautiful", is described in the bio as "daddy's fav girl, mommy's little princess"

Her bio also says she is a future president. But her account, which holds 38 posts at the time of publishing, is private.

Sbahle joins the likes of five-month-old Shaka Madida, who has over 13,000 followers. Shaka is the son of musicians Nandi and Zakhele Madida.

Also with their own Insta account is Mahumo Mkhonza with over 6,000 followers. Her account is managed by her mother, CEO of Bloodline Records, Dineo Moloisane.

😋 A post shared by Queen Riches👑👸 (@mahumo_amahle) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

With over 13,000 followers, Zoe Mabalane also seems to be active on the social media app.

On her bio, she says she is God's princess. Zoe is the daughter of media personalities Gail and Kabelo Mabalane.

💋 A post shared by Zoe Mabalane (@zoemabalane) on Jun 5, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

If Sbahle's life is already so lit before she even arrives, we cannot wait to watch her grow up to be the president her parents think she will be. Slay us, baba!