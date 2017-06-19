Ntando Duma's Baby Shower Was Absolutely Beautiful. Here It Is In Pictures

Actor Ntando Duma had her baby shower this weekend and we literally cannot stop looking at the photos.

The media personality had an all-white affair over the weekend with friends and family.

Comedian, radio and TV presenter Nina Hastie was also in attendance.

The mum-to-be looked radiant in a white gown by Deja Vu Designs.

The guests also wore white to the event, which celebrated the imminent coming of baby Sbahle Mzizi.

If you missed it, here is Ntando's baby shower in pictures: