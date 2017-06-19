Ramaphosa Hits The Right Notes On Radical Economic Transformation

Radical economic transformation is about inclusive growth, not enriching "certain families", Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday. Ramaphosa was speaking at an ANC provincial policy conference in Stellenbosch.

Independent Online (IOL) reported that Ramaphosa's remarks were greeted by loud applause. He also reportedly said growth was needed to create jobs and that policies needed to be adopted to support inclusive growth.

"Policies that do not help us create more jobs should be reviewed, policies that do not help us to address the issues of poverty should be reviewed and revised," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa reportedly warned that the ANC and the country were not in a good space.

According to The Sowetan, he said, "Where we are right now our movement is not in a good place. Our country is not in a good place. And now here is where the issue really is important‚ as we sit here‚ this mighty glorious African National Congress‚ it gives us the platform to voice our views on behalf of our people. It gives us the platform to come up with proposals to see how we will get out of this situation that we are in."

He reportedly said that leaders who did the wrong things impacted the entire country.

"We have a lot of resources. It is because you have the wrong people in a number of positions.

"Radical economic transformation should lead to inclusive growth and does not lead to the enrichment of just a few or certain families in South Africa... You are not behaving badly for just you and your family‚ you are affecting the people of South Africa...

"The ANC exists for the people of South Africa. The ANC is the parliament of all the people of South Africa‚" said Ramaphosa.