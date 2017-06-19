You Can Probably Now Refer To Pap Culture As A Two-Time Cannes Lions Nominee Trio

Libresse South Africa's Vagina Varsity campaign has been nominated for two Cannes Lions awards. The campaign was the baby of ad agency Net#work BBDO in collaboration actor and comedian Anne Hirsch, production company Zootee Studios and vloggers, Nwabisa Mda and Thembe Mahlaba of Pap Culture. Vagina Varsity has been shortlisted for a Glass Lion as well as a Cyber Lion.

While the award probably goes to the agency, we have to give a shout-out to Pap Culture who are newcomers to the entertainment space through their YouTube Channel.

One member of the Pap Culture trio, Mda, posted this on Twitter.

When #VaginaVarsity is nominated for 2 Cannes Lions...WHAT MUST TO CAN HAPPEN?! 😭😭😭 I don't know whether to cry or sceam or laugh or all. pic.twitter.com/rQ54njVBIU — NWISEWISE (@NwiseWise) June 19, 2017

Vagina Varsity is all about taking back the vagina and calling it what it is. Throughout the campaign, Mda and Mahlaba teach women and young girls about their vaginas moving away from using euphemisms like "va-jayjay" or "down there" to talk about the vagina and all its encompassing bits.

With 16 webisodes shot in just 2 days...fast forward to the present & #VaginaVarsity is nominated for 2 #CannesLions 🙌🏾 @Libresse_SA pic.twitter.com/ydMhLo5wAz — #PAPCULTURE10K (@papculturesa) June 19, 2017

It was a month-long edition where those who signed up, received private emails teaching them everything they needed to know about their vaginas.

Hirsch who wrote and directed the campaign also couldn't contain her excitement.

According to Cannes, the Glass Lion "recognises work that implicitly or explicitly addresses issues of gender inequality or prejudice, through the conscious representation of gender in advertising".

The Cyber Lion, "celebrates creativity experienced digitally. Campaigns entered will exploit the digital form to enhance a brand's message and will need to demonstrate a strong strategy and results. This can include, but is not limited to, the innovative use of digital platforms and technologies."

The winner for the Glass Lion was announced on Monday, while the winner for the Cyber Lion would be announced on Tuesday.

Who is Pap Culture and why should you care?

Apart from being Cannes nominated, these three women -- Mda, Mahlaba and Bongeka Masango -- are vloggers who started their YouTube Channel with the intention to "help people interrogate our conversations in their communities, to open up dialogue about the things that matter to young people."

Their channel is not only fun and entertaining, it is informative and does a great job at being frank about conversations most mainstream media tends to dance around. Mda and Mahlaba are the women in front of the screen and Masango is the videographer.

With their four main segments Pap Culture Talks, Pap Culture On Location, Pap Culture Ride Along and Pap Culture Reacts, they have content that is unique and engaging.

They only have a following of nearly 3,000 people yet, they have managed to get people like rapper Kwesta, singer Thandiswa Mazwai and Khanyi Mbau. We know for sure they will soon reach their goal of 10,000 subscribers.

Head over to their page guys, you want to be a part of this. Trust us!