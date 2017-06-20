HuffPost SA Appoints Pieter Du Toit As New Editor In Chief

Media24 today announced award-winning editor, journalist and political commentator Pieter du Toit has been appointed Editor-in-Chief of HuffPost South Africa. Du Toit was Deputy Editor of the South African edition of the influential international news brand since its launch in October 2016. He takes over the reins on July 1.

"Pieter is one of the leading political analysts in South Africa and has been responsible for a significant part of the audience HuffPost South Africa has developed in six months," said HuffPost SA editor-at-large Ferial Haffajee. "His head for news is unparalleled. I look forward to working with him."

Du Toit has 14 years' experience as a writer, journalist and editor, and has worked on many of Media24's biggest news brands since finishing his schooling and political science studies in Stellenbosch. He has worked as a crime reporter, political correspondent and news editor for several of the company's influential print publications and digital platforms. He is often interviewed on radio and television for his deep insights into the South African political landscape.

"It's a privilege to work at a company that still believes and invests in the mission of journalism," Du Toit said. "Our job is now more important than ever and the team and I will work hard to establish the title as one of the country's 'must read' destinations."

Said Charlene Beukes, General Manager of HuffPost SA: "I am confident Pieter as Editor-in-Chief will unlock HuffPost's full potential in South Africa as a fierce and fun pureplay brand and will grow HuffPost into a South African market leader. I have huge faith in his ability."