    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Nasty C Has Landed In LA For The BET Awards And Might Just Shoot A Music Video With French Montana

    French Montana is billed to replace Tory Lanez at the Mabala Noise Durban July launch concert.

    21/06/2017 06:24 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago
    Jabulani Langa/Getty Images

    Rapper Nsikayesizwe David Jr Ngcobo has landed in the USA and seems to have hit the ground running already.

    Known popularly as Nasty C, the 20-year-old took to Instagram to announce that he was casting for a new music video to be shot in Los Angeles.

    Ngcobo hinted he has plans to shoot a video for his song, "Allow", which features American rapper French Montana.

    TAG A MODEL FROM L.A! #Allow!!

    A post shared by Ivyson (@nasty_csa) on

    Nasty C is in the US to attend the BET Awards taking place on June 25.

    He has is nominated for the category Best International Act: Africa alongside Babes Wodumo, Nasty C and AKA.

    Nigeria's Davido and Wizkid are also nominated.

    Rapper Stonebwoy is also on the list representing Ghana.

    Amanda Black will also be heading to the Awards show. She is nominated for Viewers Choice: Best International Act category.

    South African veteran singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka will receive a nod at the ceremony.

    She will be named the 2017 BET International Global Good Star and Power Award.

