    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Tory Lanez Says He Will No Longer Headline The Mabala Noise Durban July Pre-Party

    He says he will come to SA soon.

    20/06/2017 11:07 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago
    Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

    U.S. hip-hop sensation, Tory Lanez will no longer be heading to Durban for the inaugural pre-Vodacom Durban July concert on July 1, citing "unforeseen circumstances".

    Mabala Noise Entertainment took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to apologise to fans.

    In a Twitter video posted on the record label's account, the Canada-born producer and rapper said he would, however, come to South Africa soon.

    The Vodacom July pre-concert featuring an international act will take place for the first time, and will also feature American R&B singer, Robin Thickie.

    Among others, local artists also taking to the stage on the night will be Nasty C, Du Boiz, AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Kwesta, Riky Rick, Emtee, DA L.E.S, Gigi Lamayne, Zakwe, L'Vovo, Nadia Nakai, ZakesBantwini and Jay Spitter.

    DJs will include Ms Jones, Major League DJz, Sphectacula and Naves, DJ Euphonik, Lerato Kganyago, Fistaz Mixwell, DJ Fresh, Naked DJ, DJ Chynaman, DJ DOS, Nutty VJS, Mario DJ and DJ Finzo.

    The concert will take place in association with Channel O at the Greyville Racecourse.

