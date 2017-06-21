Best Of HuffPost On 21 June: 9 Stories You Should Catch

1. How has Jacob Zuma managed to stay in power for so long? Ferial Haffajee examines what the leaked Gupta emails show about the president's use of subterfuge, patronage and inner circles. Plus, 9 steps to buy a country and an A-Z of state capture. Read here.

2. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane told HuffPost SA she stands by her decision to recommend changes to the Constitution to change the mandate of the SA Reserve Bank. "The public protector is empowered... to take appropriate remedial action with regard to any improper conduct in the state affairs." Read here.

3. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa gave a speech on radical economic transformation that for once made sense of the subject. Here's what people thought. Watch here.

4. Moody's became the latest to warn of the economic consequences of the new Mining Charter, which has a 30% black ownership requirement. It believes the ANC is likely to ask for it to be withdrawn. Read here.

5. HuffPost SA's new editor Pieter du Toit has 14 years' experience as a crime reporter, political correspondent and news editor for several of the company's influential print publications and digital platforms. "His head for news is unparalleled" said editor-at-large Ferial Haffajee. Read here.

6. The (British) queen either forgot to mention Donald Trump's impending UK visit in her annual speech, or it's been scrapped. There had been reports he was worried about mass street protests, including being 'mooned at'. Read here.

7. MP Ghaleb Cachalia reports on his week in Parliament, including the delivery of his maiden speech as part of the Ahmed Kathrada condolence debate. "I praised Kathy's sacrifice and principles in sharp contrast to the politics of patronage that characterises the ANC today." Read here.

8. Supa Mega was out shopping for diamonds and we wonder if he's getting ready to pop the big question to Bonang Matheba. Here's the evidence. Read here.

Bonang Matheba.

9. BuzzFeed India made Julius Malema into a meme and it will make you LOL. Anyone for okra? Read here.