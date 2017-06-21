BuzzFeed India Made Julius Malema Into A Meme And It's Hilarious

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader is not only a fave of ours -- even India can't get enough of him, it seems.

He's even meme.

BuzzFeed India shared a post on its Facebook account showing the commander-in-chief fighting for his rights, poetically on June 16, the day South Africans commemorate Youth Day.

The meme shows Malema complaining about an infringement on his rights, and references being forced to eat okra, or bhindi as it is called in Hindi.

The vegetable is a cheap and popular meal option in West African and Southern African countries, as well as India. It is mashed up to make a slimy soup, or fried crispy and eaten with pap, bread or roti.

The best part of the post is that many in the comments section are confused as to why anyone would be "forced" to eat okra -- it's delicious.

At least India seems to be as engrossed as we are by the EFF's press briefings.

Here is the meme: